Capital residents battle chill as AQI remains ‘very poor’

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, January 4

Residents of the national capital today grappled with cold as maximum temperature dropped to 12.2°C, seven degrees below normal.

Severe to very severe cold day situation was observed in many parts of Delhi. Palam, Safdarjung, Ridge and Ayanagar areas recorded the least maximum temperatures in the Capital at 11.4°C, 12.5°C, 12°C and 11.6°C, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness severe to very severe cold day conditions, with minimum temperature of less than 10°C, on January 4-6.

The IMD said the minimum temperature would drop to 6°C on Friday while the maximum temperature will be at 13°C. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 13°C to 16°C and 6°C to 8°C, respectively, till Sunday. Very light rain is also expected in the Capital next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the air quality was in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, with the air quality index (AQI) at 377.

According to Early Warning System under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from January 5 to 7. The AQI readings are likely to be between the range of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category during the subsequent six days. There is also a possibility of rain on January 8.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from North and Northeast directions in Delhi with wind speed of 4 kmph and mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning on Friday,” it added.

The air quality in some parts of Delhi deteriorating to the ‘severe’ category. Nehru Nagar recorded the AQI reading at 427, followed by Jahangirpuri with the AQI at 423, Wazirpur at 416, Punjabi Bagh at 409 and Patparganj and Rohini at 405 each.