Capital sees first heat-related death

New Delhi, May 30

With the extreme temperature in the Capital hitting an all-time high, the city reported its first death this season due to heatstroke.

A 40-year-old man from Bihar’s Darbhanga died of heatstroke at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Wednesday. The hospital authorities said the patient, who used to work at a factory that manufactures pipe fittings, was brought to the hospital by his roommate and other factory workers around 1 am on Monday.

“His body temperature was 107°F and his kidneys and liver had failed due to excessive high body temperature, following which he died during treatment,” Dr Rajesh Shukla of RML Hospital said.

In the past few days, RML Hospital has admitted six patients who had heatstroke-like symptoms and two patients had symptoms of heat exertion. At Safdarjung Hospital, four suspected patients of heatstroke have been treated in one week.

