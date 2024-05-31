Capital sees first heat-related death

New Delhi, May 30
With the extreme temperature in the Capital hitting an all-time high, the city reported its first death this season due to heatstroke.
A 40-year-old man from Bihar’s Darbhanga died of heatstroke at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Wednesday. The hospital authorities said the patient, who used to work at a factory that manufactures pipe fittings, was brought to the hospital by his roommate and other factory workers around 1 am on Monday.
“His body temperature was 107°F and his kidneys and liver had failed due to excessive high body temperature, following which he died during treatment,” Dr Rajesh Shukla of RML Hospital said.
In the past few days, RML Hospital has admitted six patients who had heatstroke-like symptoms and two patients had symptoms of heat exertion. At Safdarjung Hospital, four suspected patients of heatstroke have been treated in one week.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curtains on high-decibel campaigning for 7th and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024
States going to polls in last phase include Punjab, Himachal...
Sexual abuse: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna returns to country, arrested by SIT at airport
A large number of policemen were deployed there to ensure th...
PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit Th...
Mines explode after forest fire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; blaze engulfs forests of Samba and Jammu
Locals allege some miscreants are triggering fire due to som...
Slew of fires keep forest staff on toes in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Kasauli
Forest fire halts Kalka-Shimla train 15 km before its destin...