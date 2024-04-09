Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that cases would be filed against the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Health Secretary regarding the shortage of medicines in government hospitals and dispensaries.

What if someone dies? Lakhs of people rely on government hospitals and mohalla clinics for medicines. I seek the House’s opinion on whether criminal prosecution should be initiated if someone dies or falls gravely ill due to medicine shortage. — Saurabh Bhardwaj, Health Minister

During a Legislative Assembly Session, Bhardwaj alleged that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy to stop medicines in Delhi hospitals”. AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam raised the issue through a calling attention motion under Rule 54, emphasising the discontinuation of free diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics by certain officials.

The Health Minister presented two reports — one from the CS and the Health Secretary, claiming that “medicines were available” with substitutes provided for those unavailable, and the other based on feedback from MLAs, news reports and his own inquiries. He alleged a deliberate delay in finalising the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) tender of 2023, which procures medicines for government healthcare facilities.

He claimed that despite the availability of bids, the CPA tender of 2023 was not finalised due to a “premeditated conspiracy”. Medicines for government hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinics are procured through the CPA, the minister said. He noted that the shortage of medicines and cessation of tests at mohalla clinics came to his attention in January, with no action taken despite repeated requests to the CS.

Bharadwaj accused the Health Department of obstructing alternative methods of medicine procurement, citing circulars issued by them. Despite his requests for details and action, no steps were taken. He criticised L-G VK Saxena for not taking action despite being informed about the situation.

