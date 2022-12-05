Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

New Delhi, December 5
A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday, police said.
"No injury or casualties were reported since the building was empty", a senior police officer said.
A call about the incident was received at 8:45 am, he said. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, fire and ambulance reached the spot.
