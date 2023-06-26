Caught on CCTV: 4 bike-borne men intercept car inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel, rob occupants of Rs 2 lakh

PTI

New Delhi, June 26

The Delhi Police has received a dramatic CCTV footage that captured the alleged gunpoint robbery inside the busy Pragati Maidan tunnel where four motorcycle-borne men intercepted a car and looted about Rs 2 lakh from a delivery agent and his associate.

Officials said on Monday the purported incident was caught in one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the 1.5-km tunnel that connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

Police said they are also questioning the complainants, their employer and other staffers to ascertain if it was an insider job.

The 22-second video appears to show that the four men were trailing the cab on two motorcycles and intercepted it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the cab stopped, the two men riding pillion got down from their respective motorbikes, one quickly going to the driver's seat and the other to the rear gate, both apparently whipping out their pistols. All four were wearing helmets.

The footage then showed both the car gates open and the man at the rear end being handed over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money. The two then quickly hopped on to their waiting motorcycle and accelerate away with their accomplices.

Police said inside the hired car were a delivery agent and his associate, and that the bag contained about Rs 1.5-2 lakh which they were going to deliver to someone in Gurugram.

“On Saturday, a complainant working as a delivery agent at Omiya enterprises, Chandni Chowk, came to the Tilak Marg Police Station and gave a written complaint that he along with his associate were going to Gurgaon to deliver a bag of cash,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

“They hired an ola cab from the Lal Qila and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four persons on two motorcycles waylaid their cab and robbed his bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh at gunpoint,” he said.

A case has been registered under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals, he said.