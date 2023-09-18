CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

PTI

New Delhi, September 17

The CBI has arrested the executive secretary to the CMD of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited (BRIL), a PSU, and six others in connection with an alleged bribery of Rs 20 lakh to favour a Gujarat-based firm to bag a Rs 56-crore tender for an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha, officials said on Sunday.

Asish Razdan, the executive secretary to the chairman and MD of BRIL, Hetal Kumar Pravinchandra Rajyaguru, the proprietor of a Rajkot-based firm, and five others — have so far been arrested in the case, they said.

