CBI busts bribery racket at Delhi’s RML Hospital; nine, including two cardiologists, arrested

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

The CBI on Wednesday busted a major bribery racket at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here and arrested nine people, including two senior cardiologists, officials said.

Cardiology Professor Ajay Raj and Assistant Professor Parvatagouda Channappagouda have been arrested for taking bribes from medical equipment suppliers to use their products and stents, they said.

The CBI nabbed medical equipment supplier Naresh Nagpal of Nagpal Technologies who paid Rs 2.48 lakh to Parvatagouda for promoting the sale of medical equipment, Bharat Singh Dalal of Bharti Medical Technologies who bribed Raj using UPI twice, and Abrar Ahmed who paid bribes to Cath Lab in charge in the hospital Rajnish Kumar, officials said.

Rajnish Kumar as well as clerks Bhuval Jaiswal and Sanjay Kumar, and Vikas Kumar have also been arrested, they said.

The probe agency alleged that Bhuval Jaiswal took bribes for fixing appointments with doctors while Sanjay Kumar took bribes for fake medical certificates.

All arrested accused were produced before a special court here which sent them to CBI custody till May 14.

This is the second major operation against a nexus between doctors and medical suppliers in recent times.

The CBI had last year arrested Safdarjung Hospital neurosurgeon Manish Rawat for allegedly taking bribes from medical suppliers.

