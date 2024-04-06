CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued

New Delhi, April 6
The CBI has busted a child trafficking ring in the national capital and rescued two newborns, officials said on Saturday.
On receiving information about the child trafficking ring, officials of the federal probe agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana on Friday evening.
During the raid, the two infants were found at a location in Keshavpuram. A woman who sold the infants and the man who bought them have been detained and were being questioned, officials of the probe agency said.
Other suspects of the child trafficking ring were also being interrogated, they added.
