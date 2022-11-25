 CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate' : The Tribune India

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Officials said investigators have kept the probe open into the alleged role of Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, and others named in the FIR

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Manish Sisodia. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 25

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam case against seven accused while deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was named in the agency’s FIR, does not figure in the document.

Officials said investigators have kept the probe open into the alleged role of Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, and others named in the FIR. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

“Further investigation is continuing to investigate the role of accused named in the FIR and other persons on various allegations including conspiracies with other licensees, money trails, cartelization and larger conspiracies in the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy,” the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The charge sheet was filed before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge M K Nagpal who will take up the matter for consideration on November 30.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said attempts were made to frame Sisodia in the “fake” excise policy scam case even as the Aam Aadmi Party hailed the development as ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (Truth alone triumphs).

Sisodia demanded that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar be sacked, alleging that he has been a victim of their “witch hunt”.

The AAP also asked the BJP to tender an apology to Delhiites and the countrymen for “blatantly lying about the issue” and called Saxena and Kumar the “masterminds” behind the “conspiracy” against Delhi government.

“Manish’s name is not in the CBI charge sheet. The whole case is fake. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months.

“Manish offered hope of a good future to crores of poor children in the country through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Besides Nair and Boinpally, those named in the charge sheet are the Managing Director of India Ahead News channel Mootha Gautam, Hyderabad-based liquor businessman and a partner of Boinpally in Robin Distilleries LLP Arun R Pillai, owner of Indospirit Sameer Mahendru and two former officials of the excise department—Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Singh and Assistant Commissioner Narender Singh, officials said.

Nair and Boinpally were arrested by the CBI but recently granted bail by a special court. They are still in custody in connection with a Enforcement Directorate(ED) case against them, they said.

The seven accused have been named in the charge sheet under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials added.

The central probe agency has got an alleged “close associate” of Sisodia—Dinesh Arora—to turn approver in the case, they said.

Arora recorded his statement under section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate and was granted a pardon by a special court for helping in the investigation.

The CBI, after registering a case against 15 people in August, had carried out searches at various places.

It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licenses to liquor traders was influenced in favour of certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts,” the CBI spokesperson said.

Besides Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio in the Delhi government, the CBI had named the then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, the then deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies as accused in the FIR filed on August 17.

In its FIR, the agency has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender”.

The agency has alleged Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are “close associates” of Sisodia and were “actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licenses” for the accused public servants.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manish Sisodia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

3
Chandigarh

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

4
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

5
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

6
Nation

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

7
World

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

8
Nation

India must be cautious in dealing with US: Army ex-chief General Bikram Singh

9
Delhi

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

10
Sports

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

Don't Miss

View All
Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Top News

Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 ...

CBI files first charge sheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says ‘Satyamev Jayate’

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Officials said investigators have kept the probe open into t...

Punjabi-origin man Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing woman in Australia, arrested in Delhi

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalist...

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following t...


Cities

View All

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500 crore special industrial package to develop border districts

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold protest march from Mohali to Chandigarh on Saturday; will submit memorandum to Punjab Governor

Haryana, Punjab have equal right over Chandigarh: Anil Vij

NIA court extends police remand of terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Mohali court extends gangster Deepak Tinu’s police remand by 4 days

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor in money-laundering case

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor in money-laundering case

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Delhi Police oppose Umar Khalid’s interim bail plea, warn of unrest

Delhi High Court stays results of Army Dental Corps recruitment after women cite gender discrimination

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting Jalandhar city waste off road over non-payment

Jalandhar: Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas mosquitoe breeding sites, says Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day international conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics