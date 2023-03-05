CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

A Special Court here today extended by two days the CBI custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia — arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy — facilitating his further interrogation.

AAP workers stage a protest outside the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. Mukesh Aggarwal

Directing the CBI to produce him Monday, Special Judge MK Nagpal also issued notice to the probe agency on Sisodia’s bail plea and directed it to file its response by March 10, the next date of hearing.

The court asked the probe agency not to ask him the same questions repeatedly after Sisodia termed it as “mental harassment” even as the CBI alleged that he was not cooperating in the probe.

“They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment,” Sisodia said.

The Special Judge had earlier asked the CBI not to use the ‘third degree’ on Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

The proceedings took place amid heavy security presence in and around the Rouse Avenue Courts premises in the Capital in view of a protest staged by AAP supporters who raised slogans outside the premises.

Sisodia’s counsel told the court that his wife’s health was very poor and that she was in a “vegetative state”. “While considering all things, my wife’s medical condition has been brushed aside,” Sisodia’s counsel said, opposing the CBI plea seeking his further custody.

Sisodia’s counsel said the inefficiency of the CBI to complete the probe cannot be ground to extend his police remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

“Non-cooperation cannot be a ground for remand. They cannot say we will wait till he confesses. They should have completed the investigation. Their failure to complete investigation can’t be a ground for remand,” said senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who represented Sisodia.

Urging the court to enlarge him on bail, Sisodia stated that he joined the investigation as and when called for by the probe agency.

Meanwhile, AAP workers held a protest against the Centre here. They were going to the BJP headquarters but were stopped by the police. AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh said that the party's struggle against the Centre would continue.