CBI initiates probe into Delhi Govt's low-floor bus deal

New Delhi, August 21

The CBI has started a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Government and their annual maintenance contract, officials said.

The approval for the probe into the purchase of the buses, run by the Delhi Transport Corporation, comes following a go-ahead by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A three-member committee formed by former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had in June last year flagged “procedural lapses” in the maintenance deal and recommended scrapping it. The MHA Additional Secretary, Govind Mohan, had communicated the decision to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on August 16. “The matter has been examined and the DoPT has been requested to take necessary action for undertaking preliminary enquiry in the matter by the CBI,” Mohan wrote.

Refuting the allegations, the Delhi Government had accused the Centre of “harassing” it by using the CBI. The matter of “corruption” in annual maintenance contract of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March last year.