CBI to probe corruption case against forest officials

New Delhi, January 3

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday granted permission for a CBI investigation against two officials of the Department of Forests and Wildlife in a corruption case involving Rs 223 crore.

Saxena also granted approval to the Anti-Corruption Branch, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), to conduct investigation against two senior nurses of a Delhi Government-run hospital in the bribery case involving Rs 60,000.

Officials said, “In both the cases, L-G Saxena has approved the proposals for investigation, observing that he is of the considered view that it is in the interest of justice to investigate and conduct enquiry against the accused persons.”

They said the CBI had registered a case against the two officials of the department – Parasnath Yadav and Alam Singh Rawat. While Yadav was working as a senior account sofficer, Rawat was an assistant accounts officer.

Officials said the two officials entered into a criminal conspiracy with LA Khan, the then senior branch manager of the Bank of Baroda, Paharganj branch and others.

“They all conspired to transfer Rs 223 crore illegally from the ‘Sundry’ account to the fake saving accounts in the name of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) at the same branch on the basis of a forged letter purportedly issued by the Department of Forests and Wildlife, GNCTD,” they added.

Yadav is presently posted as pay and accounts officer in Principal Accounts Office, GNCTD, and his file seeking permission under the Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act for CBI investigation was submitted to the L-G by the Directorate of Vigilance through the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), an official said.

Rawat is presently posted as accounts officer at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura, the official added.

