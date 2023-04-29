CCTVs, drone to check illegal mining in Gurugram village

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 28

With around 300 acres of panchayat land at Rithoj village in Sohna vulnerable to illegal mining, the Gurugram administration has decided to put it under 24-hour CCTV and drone surveillance. The decision was taken at review mining of the anti-mining task force headed by Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav. Speaking to The Tribune, Yadav said there were complaints of illegal mining in the area and now in addition to checkpost they will put area under 24-hour surveillance.

“We will install CCTV traps and a drone will be monitoring the area round-the-clock. It will be a major deterrent for illegal miners. We have already increased the patrolling in the area and erected new check posts. We are actively impounding the vehicles involved in transportation of illegal mining material,” said Yadav.

NGT talks tough The National Green Tribunal has noted that there is “continuing illegal mining” in a village in Gurugram district and remedial measures are not being taken by the government. The tribunal directed the Chief Secretary to look into the matter.

Noting that there is “continuing illegal mining” in a village in Gurugram district and remedial measures are not being taken, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary of Haryana to look into the matter. In an order issued on February 8, the principal bench of the NGT noted: “It is seen that there is continuing illegal mining but the administration is not controlling the same. In spite of acknowledged ecological significance of Aravalli Hills and threat to wildlife habitat and corridor, remedial measures are not being taken. This shows paralysis of administration on the subject in breach of public trust doctrine obligating the state to protect environment. Plea of lack of resources is poor substitute for compliance of mandatory constitutional duties of the state.”

The administration has also ordered SDM’s concerned to conduct audit of 64 registered stone crushers in Naurangpur and the Rai Sina area. The permissions along with the material will be reviewed. The department has also launched a crackdown against any illegal crusher.

“While there is no evident mining, but we want to ensure that there is no movement or purchase of illegally mined stones in crushers as well. Dedicated teams will now go ahead raiding the crushers and do spot checks,” added Yadav.