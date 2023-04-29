 CCTVs, drone to check illegal mining in Gurugram village : The Tribune India

CCTVs, drone to check illegal mining in Gurugram village

CCTVs, drone to check illegal mining in Gurugram village


Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 28

With around 300 acres of panchayat land at Rithoj village in Sohna vulnerable to illegal mining, the Gurugram administration has decided to put it under 24-hour CCTV and drone surveillance. The decision was taken at review mining of the anti-mining task force headed by Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav. Speaking to The Tribune, Yadav said there were complaints of illegal mining in the area and now in addition to checkpost they will put area under 24-hour surveillance.

“We will install CCTV traps and a drone will be monitoring the area round-the-clock. It will be a major deterrent for illegal miners. We have already increased the patrolling in the area and erected new check posts. We are actively impounding the vehicles involved in transportation of illegal mining material,” said Yadav.

NGT talks tough

The National Green Tribunal has noted that there is “continuing illegal mining” in a village in Gurugram district and remedial measures are not being taken by the government. The tribunal directed the Chief Secretary to look into the matter.

Noting that there is “continuing illegal mining” in a village in Gurugram district and remedial measures are not being taken, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary of Haryana to look into the matter. In an order issued on February 8, the principal bench of the NGT noted: “It is seen that there is continuing illegal mining but the administration is not controlling the same. In spite of acknowledged ecological significance of Aravalli Hills and threat to wildlife habitat and corridor, remedial measures are not being taken. This shows paralysis of administration on the subject in breach of public trust doctrine obligating the state to protect environment. Plea of lack of resources is poor substitute for compliance of mandatory constitutional duties of the state.”

The administration has also ordered SDM’s concerned to conduct audit of 64 registered stone crushers in Naurangpur and the Rai Sina area. The permissions along with the material will be reviewed. The department has also launched a crackdown against any illegal crusher.

Patrolling up

We will install CCTV traps and a drone will be monitoring the area round the clock. It will be a major deterrent for illegal miners. We have already increased the patrolling in the area.

in the area.

Nishant Yadav, dc, gurugram

“While there is no evident mining, but we want to ensure that there is no movement or purchase of illegally mined stones in crushers as well. Dedicated teams will now go ahead raiding the crushers and do spot checks,” added Yadav.

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states

Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states

Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...

Two FIRs against WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations

Two FIRs against WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations

No possibility of SAD-BJP reunion, says Hardeep Puri

No possibility of SAD-BJP reunion, says Hardeep Puri

Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years

Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years

Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit

5,000 Haryana cops swoop down on cybercriminals in Nuh district, arrest 65

5,000 Haryana cops swoop down on cybercriminals in Nuh district, arrest 65


Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

Now, door-to-door garbage collection in entire Panchkula

23-member Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority constituted

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Income Tax Department raids hawala dealers in Delhi

Airline official found dead in Greater Noida

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP more disciplined, organised than my previous party, says Sushil Kumar Rinku

Sushil Rinku never raised any issue in Vidhan Sabha: Phillaur MLA

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

Woman dies of Covid, 30 +ve

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare

Implement uniform pay scales, says kanungo assn