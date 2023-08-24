Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

New Delhi, August 24
All central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday.
The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.
"Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023 to September 10, 2023 on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi," said the order issued to all central government ministries and departments.
The summit will be attended by a number of heads of states and governments and heads of international organisations, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships
Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ ...
Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing
Eight residential buildings destroyed in landslide, no casua...
ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides
Raids are being conducted at 20 locations
Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in World Cup final
Indian Grandmaster enjoyed an incredible run in the tourname...