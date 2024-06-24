 Central Secretariat Library a repository of historical treasures : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Central Secretariat Library a repository of historical treasures

Central Secretariat Library a repository of historical treasures

Central Secretariat Library a repository of historical treasures

Rare books in the Central Secretariat Library at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 23

Tucked away in the heart of New Delhi, the Central Secretariat complex is not only the abode of Union Government offices but is also steeped in history. Few are aware that the compound houses the captivating Central Secretariat Library (CSL), which has been a witness to India’s history since 1922.

Situated in the iconic Shastri Bhawan, this library has diligently preserved numerous government records since their inception. Serving as a sanctuary for research students and UPSC aspirants, it accommodates 5,500 rare books, settlement reports, civil reports, Acts of Parliament, census and annual reports. This repository beckons researchers, scholars and history enthusiasts to delve into India’s intricate administrative and historical landscape.

Its significance is elevated by the inclusion of settlement reports, offering crucial insights into the evolution of the nation’s geographical boundaries. Civil reports, which detail the role of various IAS officers, further cements its status as a repository of administrative history. The Acts of Parliament housed at the CSL stand as foundational legal documents that have shaped the trajectory of the nation’s governance.

Moreover, the census reports within the CSL, meticulously categorised by gender, caste and age, serve as invaluable reservoirs for demographic studies. They provide detailed insights into India’s population dynamics over time.

Established in 1891 as the Imperial Library, the CSL holds the distinction of being one of the nation’s oldest libraries, with a narrative intertwined with the ebb and flow of India’s growth. The library made a significant transition from Kolkata to Delhi in 1969, aligning with the capital’s shift.

It officially assumed the title of the Central Secretariat Library in March 1948, a name reflective of its pivotal role in preserving and disseminating knowledge. The extensive collection of government gazettes, dating back to 1922, serves as a captivating time capsule, documenting the decisions and proclamations of the Indian Government over the years. The most recent physical copy of the gazette in the library dates back to 2015, as subsequent editions have been exclusively published in soft copy format.

The influence of the library even extends to courtroom proceedings, with its gazettes frequently cited as reservoirs of legal precedents. Besides, the CSL has taken a step towards modernisation by digitising its collection, a process facilitated through the Indian Culture Portal (ICP), managed by IIT-Bombay.

Despite the push for digitisation, the CSL retains its status as the primary repository for these physical records, boasting the most comprehensive collection on the aforementioned subjects. However, it is not merely a repository for paperwork; it stands as a sanctuary for rare books and historical manuscripts that narrate tales of bygone eras.

A 1702 French piece is the oldest book in the library — Recueil des Voyages qui ont servi à L’établissement et aux progrès de la Compagnie des Indes Orientales (Collection of Voyages that have served the establishment and progress of the East India Company). Plans are underway to translate this piece, to enable more readers to read this piece.

The CSL boasts a collection of over 5,000 rare book titles, originating from the Imperial Secretariat Library, primarily focusing on Indian history during the 18th, 19th and the early 20th century. Among these treasures is the Select Specimens of the Theatre of the Hindus by Horace Hayman Wilson, published by Trubner in London in 1871. This book offers valuable insights into the rich theatrical traditions of Hinduism.

Another notable work, History of The Indian Administration of Lord Ellenborough, published in 1874 by Colchester, provides a glimpse into the administration of Lord Ellenborough during British rule in India. The compilation of letters written by Lord Ellenborough to the Queen, along with correspondence with the Duke of Wellington, sheds light on the political and administrative affairs in India during that period.

Published in 1862, Works by the late Horace Hayman Wilson reflects Wilson’s profound engagement with the Hindu religion. As an assistant surgeon in the East India Company, Wilson developed a keen interest in Hindu literature, antiquities, history and religious systems.

Another noteworthy publication from 1872, A Comprehensive History of India, Civil, Military, and Social, From the First Landing of the English to the Suppression of the Sepoy Revolt: Including an Outline of the Early History of Hindoostan, by Henry Beveridge, covers a broad spectrum of Indian history from the arrival of the Englishmen in India to the Sepoy Revolt in 1857.

Was established in 1891

  • The CSL was established in 1891 as the Imperial Library.
  • It officially became the Central Secretariat Library in March 1948, and was moved from Kolkata to Delhi in 1969.
  • The extensive collection of government gazettes, dating back to 1922, acts as a captivating time capsule, capturing the decisions and proclamations of the Indian government over the years.
  • The last physical copy of the gazette stored in the library hails from 2015. Thereafter the gazettes have only been published as soft copies.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

2
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

3
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

4
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

5
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

6
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

8
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

9
Trending

Mirzapur-style shootout shocks locals as violence erupts in Bareilly over land dispute

10
India

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs