 Central Vista: Delhi panel gives green nod to ‘Executive Enclave’ which will house new PMO : The Tribune India

Central Vista: Delhi panel gives green nod to ‘Executive Enclave’ which will house new PMO

A total of five buildings with built-up area of 90,000 square metres will be constructed at the site after demolishing the built-up area of 47,000 sqm

Central Vista: Delhi panel gives green nod to ‘Executive Enclave’ which will house new PMO

The SEIAA discussed the project at a meeting on Wednesday and approved it. File photo

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

The Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance to the proposal for the construction of the ‘Executive Enclave’ which will house the new Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet Secretariat.

The Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) had last week recommended the SEIAA to give green nod to the project.

The SEIAA discussed the project at a meeting on Wednesday and approved it.

The Forest Department had on August 23 granted permission to the Central Public Works Department, the user agency, to transplant 487 of the 807 trees at the site under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

During the meeting, the SEIAA noted that the project will lead to the removal of 60 per cent of the trees at the site.

“SEAC/SEIAA tried to get the PP (project proponent) to reduce felling of trees but only a few could be saved.

“The project design was presented as fait accompli (something that’s already done). No attempt was made to make any major change in the footprint of the building that would have led to tree preservation on the site,” it said.

CPWD officials said the proposal was submitted for environmental clearance in December last year.

The SEAC, which vets the proposals before they are sent to SEIAA for clearance, had earlier this month set up a sub-committee to examine the implementation of the Delhi government’s policy for tree transplantation and review the site plan “in order to retain trees.”

Under the policy notified by the government in December 2020, agencies concerned are required to transplant a minimum of 80 per cent of the trees affected by their development works.

The benchmark tree survival rate at the end of one year of tree transplantation is 80 per cent.

The sub-committee in its report said the tree survey was not carried out at the time of project feasibility assessment and site identification.

The SEAC, which first examined the proposal in a meeting on January 31, had raised concern over the CPWD’s plan to remove an “excessively high proportion” of trees from the site.

The CPWD later revised the proposal, decreasing the number of trees to be transplanted from 630 to 487 and increasing the number of trees to be retained at the site from 154 to 320.

In a meeting held on April 9, the SEAC decided to recommend the revised proposal to the SEIAA for grant of environmental clearance.

The SEIAA, however, referred the matter back to the SEAC to ensure that provisions of the tree transplantation policy are complied with.

According to the revised proposal for the Rs 1,381-crore project, the CPWD will maintain 1,022 trees at the site, so as to have a tree every 80 square metre of plot area as per the guidelines of the Union environment ministry.

A total of five buildings with a built-up area of 90,000 square metres will be constructed at the site after demolishing the built-up area of 47,000 sqm.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, a new office and residence of the Prime Minister, and a new Vice-President enclave.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

1st indigenous cervical cancer vaccine by December

2
Chandigarh

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

3
Punjab

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

4
Diaspora

Video: 'You Indians are parasites, will commit genocide on white race, go back to your country': US tourist racially abuses Indian man in Poland

5
Nation

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

6
Trending

Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

8
Punjab

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

10
Himachal

Illegal drug factory manufacturing spurious drugs sealed in Himachal's Baddi

Don't Miss

View All
UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

Top News

Made-in-India Vikrant joins naval fleet

Made-in-India Vikrant joins naval fleet

India in select league with 40K tonne-plus warships

Navy pushes for third carrier, a 65,000-tonne warship

Navy pushes for third carrier, a 65,000-tonne warship

Karnataka Murugha math seer hospitalised after being arrested in sexual abuse case

Sexual abuse case: Karnataka Murugha Math seer remanded in police custody till September 5

Pontiff of one of most prominent and influential Lingayat Ma...

PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier, today

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Amritsar: Sugarcane growers demand settlement of Rs 6.78-cr dues

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Husband ‘slaps’ MLA, video viral

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 Rehri market; over 100 shops gutted

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Chandigarh: Sextortion gang faces 11 FIRs in other states

Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for ‘illegal award of contract to daughter’ during his term at KVIC

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

Fake TTEs operating at New Delhi railway station arrested: Northern Railways

Woman dies in Noida after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels 2 flights

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

1.45 lakh litres of ‘lahan’—raw material for country liquor — seized and destroyed in Ludhiana

1.45 lakh litres of ‘lahan’—raw material for country liquor — seized and destroyed in Ludhiana

Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

88 parks under Patiala MC's TP schemes encroached upon

Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail, but separate cells

Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjabi University students postpone protest