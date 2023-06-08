Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has given clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi’s official visit to the United Kingdom next week.

The proposal has now been sent to the Economic Affairs Department for further approvals, which would also be processed and the petitioner can apply for requisite visa permits, the Centre’s counsel told Justice Chandra Dhari Singh. “It was given yesterday… Political clearance was granted. No need for any direction,” the Centre’s lawyer told Justice Singh even as Atishi’s lawyer said the clearance was given by the MEA on Wednesday morning.

The petitioner’s counsel said the Delhi Education Minister was scheduled to travel to the UK from June 14 to 20, agencies reported.