 Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

The Centre's law officer referred to the position of Delhi as “sui generis” (unique) and said it is the extension of the Union

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 11

Terming “collective responsibility, aid and advice” as “bedrocks" of democracy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will have to find a balance and decide whether the control over services in Delhi should be with Centre or the Delhi government or a median has to be found.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, while resuming the hearing on the vexatious  Centre-Delhi government row over control of services, also inquired about the legal position and asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party government will have the power over the posting of an officer who has been allocated the Union Territory cadre.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, commenced the submissions by saying he would try to “disabuse” the perception which has sought to be created that the Lt Governor is “doing everything”, “the officers have allegiance elsewhere” and the Delhi government was “just symbolic”.

 “Right from 1992 till date, only seven matters have been referred to the President citing difference between the LG and the Delhi government and ...total 18,000 files came to the LG as per the law and all files were cleared,” the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

“The hon'ble chief minister writes the ACRs (Annual Confidential Reports) of the officers allocated to the Delhi government (by the Centre),” he said, adding that they have been getting impressive 9 to 9.5 ratings on a scale of 10 from the CM.

 “I agree that collective principle must be respected. I must point out is that we are dealing with a matter of perception and not constitutional law,” he contended.

During the day-long hearing, the bench referred to the three entries such as public order, police and land on the State list of subjects where the Delhi government cannot legislate as per Article 239AA (Special provisions with respect to Delhi).

 “Article 239AA preserves collective responsibility, aid and advice - these are bedrocks of democracy. And three subjects (public order, police and land) have been carved out in national interest. So you need to balance both. The question we have to answer is control over public services. Should control on public services lie exclusively with one, or another, or there should be a median,” the bench observed.

It also asked senior lawyer AM Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, and the solicitor general about the legal position with regard to power of posting of civil servants after they are allocated a particular cadre, state or UT.

 “Once a person has been allocated to a cadre, the state decides where he or she will be posted. Now will this apply to the Union Territory of Delhi?” the bench asked.

Singhvi said once a person is posted to Delhi, their transfer, posting and other issues will come under the city government.

 “I am asking for a minimalist power which nobody should have to ask for,” Singhvi said while concluding his submissions.

On the other hand, the Centre's law officer referred to the position of Delhi as “sui generis” (unique) and said it is the extension of the Union.

 “All employees, right from All India services till downwards are recruited by the UPSC and governed by the central laws. So far as Delhi subordinate services are concerned it is under the President of India. So, for Delhi, there is no separate Act for service related issues,” the solicitor general said.

At the outset, Singhvi, referred to various constitutional provisions and judgements to buttress his submission that for strengthening federalism the concept of “live and let live” needed to be followed in a “very real sense”. 

The bench also asked whether Delhi has constituted any services.

The Delhi Minorities Commission, the Lokayukta have been created under the laws framed by the assembly and they all create services, Singhvi said.

 “Collective responsibility is the ladder. A four-fold arrow, civil servant accountable to minister, minister to legislature, legislature to people,” he said.

“The power of appointing, transferring, etc., have to be with that Union Territory,” he insisted, adding “The law hasn't changed, the harmony of working has changed.” The solicitor general will resume his submissions on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Singhvi said a government cannot function if it does not have control over services as the exclusion of civil servants will negate governance and render officials unaccountable to people.

Earlier, the apex court had on August 22 last year said a Constitution bench has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately tackled all legal questions.

"The limited issue that has been referred to this Bench relates to the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and NCT Delhi with respect to the term services. The Constitution bench of this court, while interpreting Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, did not find any occasion to specifically interpret the impact of the wordings of the same with respect to Entry 41 in the State List.

"We, therefore, deem it appropriate to refer to the above-limited question, for an authoritative pronouncement by a Constitution Bench...,” it had said.

Sub Article 3 (a) of 239AA, which deals with the status and power of Delhi in the Constitution, deals with the law-making power of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the matters enumerated in the State List or the Concurrent List.

The plea by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019 in which a two-judge bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, both now retired, had recommended to the Chief Justice of India that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital.

Justice Bhushan had ruled the Delhi government had no power at all over administrative services, while Justice Sikri made a distinction. He said the transfer or posting of officers in top echelons of the bureaucracy (joint director and above) can only be done by the Central government and the view of the lieutenant governor will prevail in case of a difference of opinion on matters relating to other bureaucrats.

In the 2018 judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Delhi most polluted city in India in 2022: Report

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers