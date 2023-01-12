 Centre-Delhi services row: SC questions need of elected government as Centre says UTs an extension of Union : The Tribune India

Centre-Delhi services row: SC questions need of elected government as Centre says UTs an extension of Union

The court wanted the solicitor general to tell how legislative control of services were never intended to be part of the legislative powers of Delhi

Centre-Delhi services row: SC questions need of elected government as Centre says UTs an extension of Union

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, January 12

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the need for having an elected government in Delhi after the Centre asserted the Union Territories are an extension of the Union which wants to administer them.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, while continuing the hearing for a third day on the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row over control of services, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, that Delhi being the national capital has a “unique status” and citizens of all states living there must have a “sense of belongingness”.

Referring to a judgement, the law officer said “Delhi is a cosmopolitan, miniaturised India- it belongs to India”.

During the day-long hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, referred to the subjects on which the Delhi government is incapable of making laws, and asked about the legal and constitutional position with regard to control of services in the national capital.

“As a broad principle, Parliament has the power to legislate upon entries of State and the concurrent list (of the 7th schedule). The Delhi legislative assembly does not have the power to legislate upon lists 1, 2, 18, 64, 65 (Public order, Police and Land etc) of state list,” the bench said.

It said the Delhi legislative assembly has the power to legislate in respect of all entries in the State and the Concurrent list as far as they are applicable to the Union Territory.

The bench then said in respect of other entries of the State and Concurrent lists, the Delhi assembly has the right to legislate on subjects applicable to the UT.

“Does the legislative entry of services relate to Union Territory?” the bench asked, adding if Parliament has the legislative control over certain areas, then what about the executive powers of the Delhi government.

The court wanted the solicitor general to tell how legislative control of services were never intended to be part of the legislative powers of Delhi.

“The Union Territories are an extension of the Union. The very purpose of creating a geographical area as a UT shows that the Union wants to administer the territory,” the solicitor general said.

“Then what is the purpose of having an elected government in Delhi at all? If administration is by central government only, why bother with a government,” the bench observed orally.

The law officer said certain powers are co-terminus and the functional control over the officers will always remain with the locally elected government.

“Functional control will be that of the elected government and we are concerned with administrative control,” he said.

If an officer is not discharging his role as desired, then the Delhi government will have no power to shift him and get someone else, the bench said, adding “can you say that they would not have any jurisdiction on where he should be posted”.

The law officer referred to the status of Delhi as the national capital and gave illustrations to buttress his submissions as to why the Centre needed to control the services.

“Let us examine the fundamental question, why that control is necessary. Suppose the central government posts an officer and ...as per a policy of the Delhi government, he starts having non-cooperation with another state then there would be a problem,” he said.

Moreover, whenever a request is made with regard to an officer, the LG takes the action, he said, adding the power rests with the central government.

He then gave the details of the types of services and said All India officers are appointed under the All India Act and they are appointed through the examinations conducted by the UPSC.

“There is no separate cadre for the Union Territories. As far as Delhi administration is concerned, there are three layers- All India Services, DANICS and DANIPS and DASS. For the first two tiers, the appointment is made by the UPSC...,” he said.

Referring to the constitutional scheme, he said there are Central and State services and UTs have no public service commissions.

The hearing will resume on January 17.

Earlier, the top court had termed “collective responsibility, aid and advice” as the “bedrocks of democracy” and said it will have to find a balance and decide whether the control over services should be with Centre or the Delhi government or a median has to be found.

The apex court had said on August 22 last year a Constitution bench has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately tackled all legal questions on the powers of the Centre and the Delhi government in 2018.

“The limited issue that has been referred to this Bench relates to the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and NCT Delhi with respect to the term services. The Constitution bench of this court, while interpreting Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, did not find any occasion to specifically interpret the impact of the wordings of the same with respect to Entry 41 in the State List.

“We, therefore, deem it appropriate to refer to the above-limited question, for an authoritative pronouncement by a Constitution Bench..., it had said.

Sub Article 3 (a) of 239AA (which deals with the status and power of Delhi in the Constitution, deals with the law-making power of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the matters enumerated in the State List or the Concurrent List.

The plea by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019 in which a two-judge bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, both now retired, had recommended to the Chief Justice of India that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital.

Justice Bhushan had ruled the Delhi government had no power at all over administrative services, while Justice Sikri made a distinction. He said the transfer or posting of officers in top echelons of the bureaucracy (joint director and above) can only be done by the Central government and the view of the lieutenant governor will prevail in case of a difference of opinion on matters related to other bureaucrats.

In the 2018 judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

5
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

6
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

7
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

10
Entertainment

Singer Ranjit Bawa's PA Deputy Vohra dies in road accident in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh woman killed by speeding Audi in London; reckless driver was driving 3 times the speed limit to ‘impress his cousins’
Punjab

In Sikh woman's death case, reckless Audi driver in London was driving thrice the speed limit to 'impress his cousins'

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office
Nation

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office

Woman bedridden for 20 yrs booked under Gangsters Act in UP
Nation

Woman bedridden for 20 yrs booked under Gangsters Act in UP

Light snowfall at higher reaches in Himachal
Himachal

Light snowfall at higher reaches in Himachal

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

Top News

Former NDA convener Sharad Yadav dead

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75

He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...

Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...

Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72 per cent in December

Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises

Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...

Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland

Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland

Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...

Lanka’s top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack

Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack

Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest discharge of industrial waste into water bodies

Farmers protest discharge of industrial waste into water bodies

Light rain good for crops: Farmers

Fog, chill throw normal life out of gear

Nameplates of ex-MLAs, councillors removed

Installation of street lights on Ram Tirath road commences

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Horse show a major attraction at Maghi Mela in Muktsar

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

AAP announces Jasbir Singh Laddi as its candidate for Chandigarh mayor’s election

BJP, AAP announce candidates for Chandigarh mayor's election

Processing of 100 files for registration of residential units in Chandigarh halted after Supreme Court verdict

66 years ago, Le Corbusier warned of densification, haphazard growth in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Allottees, co-owners in fix over sale of ‘heritage sector’ properties

Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Nominations end today; parties mum

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Home ministry asks Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Home ministry asks Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

Uphaar tragedy made nation bow its head in shame, says HC denying stay on web series ‘Trial by Fire’

AAP gets recovery notice of Rs 163.62 crore for political advertisements: Sources

Court rejects bail plea of accused Ashutosh Bharadwaj in Delhi woman hit-and-drag case

BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers to target AAP: Manish Sisodia

2 robbers loot Rs 9 lakh from Jalandhar village bank at gunpoint

2 robbers loot Rs 9 lakh from Jalandhar village bank at gunpoint

Stadium, road to come up in memory of slain Punjab Police constable who died during encounter with carjackers in Phgawara

After Punjab CM’s threat, striking PCS officials return to work

Centre, BJP serious about Latifpura; will do all to help displaced: Ashwini Sharma

Farmers hold protest outside PPCB office in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Doraha

Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Ludhiana; Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering

Four of ‘Thak Thak’ gang nabbed, Rs 46.5L stolen from car recovered

Rahul Gandhi reaches Barmalipur

Residents caught dumping waste into canal

Objectionable posters: Cong man complains to CP

Stray cattle menace hounds commuters in Patiala

Stray cattle menace hounds commuters in Patiala

Wives of two murder victims among 8 held

Patiala MC purchases crushers to manage construction waste

Patiala boy who died in Canada cremated