Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi, June 26

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat visited Delhi Water Minister Atishi at LNJP Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Atishi was admitted after her health deteriorated during the hunger strike over the water crisis in the national capital. Akhilesh Yadav condemned the central government for its discrimination against opposition party chief ministers, he said, “The central government has discriminated the most against the Kejriwal government of Delhi.” “Delhi did not get the help that it should have got from the central government which has discriminated against the governments of the opposition parties.” he added. Supporting the Delhi CM, Yadav said the central government is trying to make sure that he doesn’t come out of jailBrinda Karat criticised the central government and the L-G for their discriminatory policies regarding Delhi’s water issues.

CBI wanted to sensationalise news: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday objected to the CBI’s claim regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court that CM had shifted all blame onto Manish Sisodia.

During the hearing, Kejriwal refuted the statement which was being reported on news channels, he challenged the CBI to present any evidence of such a statement. Justice Amitabh Rawat reviewed the recorded statement and confirmed that CM Arvind Kejriwal had made no such remarks. AAP leader Jasmine Shah in a press conference accused the BJP of using the ED-CBI to smear AAP leaders’ reputations.

