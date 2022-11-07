Centre’s panel lifts stage-IV curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, November 6

The Centre’s air quality panel today directed the authorities to lift the ban on the plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and the entry of trucks into the capital, which were imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

A Delhi municipality worker sprays water to prevent air pollution. Tribune photo Manas Ranjan Bhui

The restrictions were imposed three days ago.

“As the present AQI level of Delhi is around 339, which is about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-IV actions (Delhi AQI > 450) and preventive/mitigative/restrictive actions under all stages up to Stage-IV are under way, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI.

“The forecast by IMD/IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further,” an order from the Commission for Air Quality Management read. GRAP stage-IV is a stage of disruptive restrictions that impacts a large number of stakeholders and public at large. There are no stricter measures, than as laid in GRAP Stage-IV, that could be taken to improve upon the air quality scenario, the commission said.

“The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued vide dated November 3 for actions under Stage-IV of GRAP with immediate effect,” it said.

Actions under stages I to III of GRAP will, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘severe’ category. Delhi’s air pollution levels ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the “very poor” category on Sunday primarily due to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning.

The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 339 at 4 pm, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the ‘severe plus’ category, prompting the authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on non-BSVI diesel light motor vehicles.

The CAQM had also directed the closure of all industries running on non-clean flues in the region, “even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply”.

The number of farm fires in Punjab dropped sharply to 599 from 2817 a day ago, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Organisation (IARI) showed.

Pollution level marginally lower