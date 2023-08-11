Chadha denies forgery charge

New Delhi, August 10
Refuting the alleged claims of ‘wrongful signatures’, Punjab AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the BJP was spreading lies against him. He said as per the parliamentary rules and procedure, no signature or written consent was required before proposing names of members to a select committee.
“As per the rule book, no signature is required or taken. So I challenge the BJP to show me the piece of paper where they are claiming the forged signatures. I challenge the BJP to present the papers which they claim have wrongful signatures,” Chadha said.
“No signatures are required or submitted for the proposal of the formation of the Select Committee. I want to challenge the leaders of the BJP to show me that piece of paper, where these ‘wrong signatures’ are,” he added.
