Chadha had major eye surgery: Bharadwaj

New Delhi, April 30

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha is in United Kingdom for an eye surgery. Speaking on the absence of Chadha, the AAP leader said he had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

“He has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning,” he said.

Chadha, a senior leader of the party, had gone to the UK for an eye surgery last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several leaders questioned about his whereabouts after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

However, the Rajya Sabha member from Punjab has been posting and retweeting the posts of the party on X (formerly Twitter). He also posted an old photo of him and Sanjay Singh after the latter was granted bail in the excise policy case.

Voices concern over Covishield side-effects

Bhardwaj also voiced his concerns over the alleged side-effects of the Covidshield vaccine. He said the Centre should work to urgently address the issue as millions of people in India were administered the shot during Covid.

He expressed concern over the alleged link between the vaccine’s side-effects and a series of sudden deaths in India, claiming that Covidshield was banned in several European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Finland, Norway and Denmark, at the beginning of 2021 due to apprehensions about its safety.

