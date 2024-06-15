Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

Amidst the charred remains of Marwadi Katra market in Chandni Chowk, where a fire broke out on Thursday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal arrived early Friday morning to assess the aftermath. In the midst of the wreckage of gutted shops and shattered livelihoods, Khandelwal expressed his dismay and frustration over what he termed as ‘preventable devastation’.

Expressing solidarity with the affected traders and residents, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded swift compensation from the authorities. “The negligence of BSES and the Delhi government has led to significant losses for the traders,” he added, gesturing towards the smouldering remains of the once-thriving businesses. “Immediate financial support must be provided to these hardworking people who have lost everything overnight.”

A fire brigade station is not being set up in the area even after multiple complaints. The Delhi government is silent on the matter. — Praveen Khandelwal, mp

“We should understand that every year, we witness such incidents in Chandni Chowk. A fire brigade station is not being set up in the area even after multiple complaints. The Delhi government is silent on the matter,”said Khandelwal, the newly elected MP representing Chandni Chowk. “For the last 10 years, the Delhi government and Arvind Kejriwal have ignored the issue of dangling electricity wires. Most fires occur due to such negligence.” He asserted with visible concern etched on his face, “I had promised during the election campaign that all the electricity wires would be shifted underground. I will get work started at the earliest now.”

“The initial cause of the fire is yet to be established, but the rapid spread indicates the urgency of setting up a permanent fire station at Town Hall,” Kapoor remarked sternly. “It’s shocking that none of the newly installed fire hydrants on main Chandni Chowk were working today, forcing fire brigade engines to travel long distances for water replenishments.”

A devastating fire erupted on Thursday evening in the bustling Chandni Chowk area of north Delhi, engulfing over 50 shops. As flames threatened nearby structures, 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

