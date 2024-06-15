 Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

Smouldering remains of several shops in Chandni Chowk on Friday. Tribune photo: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 14

Amidst the charred remains of Marwadi Katra market in Chandni Chowk, where a fire broke out on Thursday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal arrived early Friday morning to assess the aftermath. In the midst of the wreckage of gutted shops and shattered livelihoods, Khandelwal expressed his dismay and frustration over what he termed as ‘preventable devastation’.

Expressing solidarity with the affected traders and residents, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded swift compensation from the authorities. “The negligence of BSES and the Delhi government has led to significant losses for the traders,” he added, gesturing towards the smouldering remains of the once-thriving businesses. “Immediate financial support must be provided to these hardworking people who have lost everything overnight.”

A fire brigade station is not being set up in the area even after multiple complaints. The Delhi government is silent on the matter. — Praveen Khandelwal, mp

“We should understand that every year, we witness such incidents in Chandni Chowk. A fire brigade station is not being set up in the area even after multiple complaints. The Delhi government is silent on the matter,”said Khandelwal, the newly elected MP representing Chandni Chowk. “For the last 10 years, the Delhi government and Arvind Kejriwal have ignored the issue of dangling electricity wires. Most fires occur due to such negligence.” He asserted with visible concern etched on his face, “I had promised during the election campaign that all the electricity wires would be shifted underground. I will get work started at the earliest now.”

“The initial cause of the fire is yet to be established, but the rapid spread indicates the urgency of setting up a permanent fire station at Town Hall,” Kapoor remarked sternly. “It’s shocking that none of the newly installed fire hydrants on main Chandni Chowk were working today, forcing fire brigade engines to travel long distances for water replenishments.”

A devastating fire erupted on Thursday evening in the bustling Chandni Chowk area of north Delhi, engulfing over 50 shops. As flames threatened nearby structures, 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

2
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

3
Ludhiana

Officials raid 20 eateries

4
Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

5
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

6
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

8
India

Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

9
Diaspora

Joe Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented Dreamers, mostly Indians

10
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS

Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims

Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims

IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians


Cities

View All

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla holds meet with admn officials, charts out plan for better civic amenities

Municipal Town Planning wing demolishes illegal buildings in Amritsar’s Central area

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandiagrh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

One in every three elderly persons has no income: HelpAge India report

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

High Court notice to police on Bibhav bail plea status

Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

With eye on Assembly poll, political parties try to encash on water crisis, BJP leads the charge

Gang of four issuing illegal caste certificates busted

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp