Chandni Chowk MP meets MCD officials

New Delhi, June 13
Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal today convened a meeting with the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Gyanesh Bharti, and senior officials of the civic body.
The gathering that included 17 BJP municipal councillors, focused on strategising solutions to improve infrastructure and amenities across Chandni Chowk.
The BJP MP said concerns were raised about encroachments upon roads and footpaths and the lack of parking facilities, besides the urgent need for community facilities like ‘baraat ghars’ in slums and JJ colonies.
“We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents. This involves not only addressing immediate challenges, but also planning for sustainable growth,” stated Khandelwal.
He emphasised the importance of maintaining and beautifying municipal parks, ensuring proper water connections and walking tracks, and addressing the menace of stray animals effectively.
Additionally, officials and representatives discussed proposals about the construction of a dedicated Chhath Ghat, revising community centre rents to enhance accessibility and improving cleanliness and lighting in local markets and parks.
Khandelwal also advocated for the creation of a specialised municipal police force to bolster operational efficiency. “The corporation will undertake a comprehensive assessment of existing facilities to streamline service delivery,” Khandelwal said.
The MP also stressed the need for clarity on zoning regulations by the Town Vending Committee and the importance of promoting sports through enhanced sporting infrastructure.
