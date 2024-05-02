Chandolia shares plans for North West Delhi

New Delhi, May 1
BJP candidate Yogender Chandolia laid out his plans for the North West Lok Sabha constituency in a press conference on Wednesday.
Discussing his vision for North West seat, Chandolia outlined key initiatives, stating, “Toll taxes imposed in Bawana by DSIIDC will be abolished. Industries will be developed, providing them with facilities. An industrial hub will be established. Water reservoirs in villages will be restored.”
Asserting his strong presence among the people of North West, he said, “The public is rejecting the current Congress candidate. He will lose heavily this time. I have full confidence in the people of the constituency.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...