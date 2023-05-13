Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

New Delhi, May 12
The Delhi Police on Friday filed an over 500-page charge sheet against six people, including Sahil Gehlot who is accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a fridge in southwest Delhi.
Gehlot was arrested on February 14 while his father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen and Ashish, and friends Lokesh and Amar were arrested three days later.
The charges have been levelled under IPC Sections 302, 201, 202, 212 and 120-B.
The matter was put for next hearing on May 25.
