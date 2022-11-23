Child rights panel orders probe against constable for beating up 15-year-old

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday instituted an inquiry into the alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy by a Delhi Police constable in his custody yesterday evening.

The inquiry will establish whether Section 75 (cruelty to child by a person having the actual charge of or control over the former) of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) and Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC were violated or not.

The Commission has issued notice to the SHO of Govindpuri police station, where the victim was also locked up temporarily, to produce the CCTV footage of the police station.

The Commission also said the SHO concerned would be held liable if any damage or editing of the footage was carried out. The Commission has also summoned the SHO and the constable concerned, Vishnu, tomorrow.

The Commission stepped in following a complaint by the victim’s father. He alleged that the constable slapped his child in front of his neighbours at Nehru Camp area, and subsequently beat him with a baton while locking him inside the police station.

The father further stated in the complaint that the constable was not in uniform and was also intoxicated during the incident. The victim was later set free and returned to his house. His father has submitted to the Commission that the child was very scared and event didn’t attend the school today.

Violation of Section 75 of the JJA entails imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of one lakh rupees or with both.