 Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau claims hit job in social media post

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

Police have recovered CCTV footage in which the victim is seen entering the eatery where the woman was already waiting. Video grab



PTI

New Delhi, June 20

The Delhi Police suspects that the conspiracy for the killing of a man in a Rajouri Garden food outlet was hatched by fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau to avenge the murder of a relative of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

On Tuesday, Aman Joon, 26, hailing from Haryana's Jhajjar, was shot several times in a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block.

The killing is now being seen as a consequence of an ongoing war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

Joon was shot dead late evening by two men while he was sitting at the fast food outlet with a woman, who is now suspected to have reeled him in at the behest of the Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau.

Police suspect that one more man, who was standing outside the food joint on his bike, was involved in the murder. According to a senior police officer, the Bhau-Bawana gang used the woman, in her 20s, to call Joon at the food joint.

He said police have recovered CCTV footage in which Joon is seen entering the eatery where the woman was already waiting.

Minutes after he sat there, two men came and sprayed him with bullets, firing at least 38 rounds, and left him dead right there before fleeing, the officer said.

The woman who came to meet Joon also fled, possibly with his mobile phone, he said.

According to another police officer, it is believed that Joon had given a tip-off to Ashok Pradhan about the presence of Bawana's cousin Shakti Singh in Jhajjar in October 2020.

The attackers had been looking for an opportunity to call Joon somewhere far off his village to avenge Shakti Singh's killing, the officer said.

Hours after the murder, a social media post emerged in which fugitive gangster Bhau took the responsibility of the attack, the officer said.

The post said the gang had avenged the killing of 'Shakti Dada' who was eliminated allegedly by a rival gang. The post also mentioned the names of gangsters Naveen Bali, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Kharampur, and Neeraj Faridpur. The killings will continue, it also said.

The post also read 'Bhau Gang since 2020' and '14 ke badle 40 goli di hain ginti kar lo' (gave 40 bullets against your 14, you can count), the officer said. Police are verifying the authenticity of the social media post.

The Bhau gang, which operates in Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for making extortion bids, the officer said.

Himanshu Bhau, an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, had fled to Portugal in 2022, and has since been running the gang from there, according to police.

In 2003, a red-corner notice was issued against him by the Interpol.  In May this year, the Delhi Police booked him and his gang members under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, or MCOCA, for running a syndicate of extortion and giving threats to businessmen.

Police have identified the woman, who is facing cases in Haryana.

She once lived in a PG in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to prepare for competitive exams. A team of the Crime Branch visited her PG on Wednesday.

According to CCTV footage retrieved from metro stations, the woman took a train from GTB Nagar Metro Station to reach Rajouri Garden. After the murder, she again took the metro from Rajouri Garden and deboarded at Shakurpur Metro Station, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said several teams have been formed to work out the technical as well as manual intelligence to identify the assailants.

Till Wednesday morning, the identity of the victim was a mystery since police could find no identity papers on him, nor his phone. When they checked his body, police found a bus ticket and a phone charger in his pockets.

To establish his identity his photo was circulated across several state's police, and at length, he was identified as Aman Joon of Jhajjar, the officer said. His brother has identified his body, the officer said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajouri #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

2
Punjab

The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II: Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

3
Haryana

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

4
Punjab

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

5
Punjab

Punjab: Husbands off to Delhi as MPs, wives set to fight to be MLAs

6
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

7
Punjab

After poll euphoria in Punjab, daggers out in Congress

8
India

Paper leak: Army orders action against 11 soldiers

9
India

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

10
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

UGC-NET cancelled: Dozens of students detained for protesting outside MoE, Pradhan's residence

NEET row rages further after UGC-NET cancellation; students stage protests, opposition attacks government

The cancellation of UGC-NET, amid the raging row over NEET, ...

UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, matter with CBI: Education Ministry

UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, matter with CBI: Education Ministry

Fresh date to be announced soon, says Education Ministry Joi...

NEET, UGC-NET row: PM Modi unable to stop exam paper leaks, will raise issue in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

NEET, UGC-NET row: PM Modi unable to stop exam paper leaks, will raise issue in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul claims that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousan...

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran pa...


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

BSF recovers two China-made drones in Punjab

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Delhi sees 22 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

Delhi sees 22 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Tillu Tajpuriya gang shooter arrested from Delhi’s Rohini

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur in over Rs 20,000 crore bank fraud case

SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute