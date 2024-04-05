Chugh: Sanjay spreading misinformation

New Delhi, April 4
Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the BJP, launched a scathing attack on senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, accusing him of spreading misinformation to garner political sympathy for his party.
He asserted, “The corruption of the AAP government has been laid bare in the liquor policy scam, spanning Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and other states.” He emphasised, “The AAP government’s failures extend beyond corruption, and their claims of success in areas like healthcare and education are merely a facade to deceive voters.”
He highlighted the contradiction, saying, “A government that boasts about its healthcare clinics is the same government that devised a liquor policy benefiting liquor barons at the expense of public health.The tragic consequences of such policies were evident in the Sangrur hooch tragedy in Punjab, which claimed the lives of about two dozen people.”
Regarding AAP’s healthcare clinics, Chugh alleged, “These clinics serve as a cover-up for running scams, such as the liquor scam.”
He condemned the juxtaposition of Kejriwal’s image with icons like BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in AAP’s press conferences, stating, “This is a disrespect to the legacies of these great personalities. While one side represents individuals dedicated to the freedom movement and nation-building, the other side represents someone embroiled in a liquor scam.”
Chugh said, “Sanjay Singh’s incarceration is not for noble causes like the freedom movement, but rather for involvement in scams, betrayal and bribery. Such actions undermine the values upheld by figures like BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, who contributed significantly to the nation’s progress.” He emphasised the irony of placing someone who contributed to the formation of the Constitution alongside someone who allegedly disregards it.
