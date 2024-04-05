CISF constable shoots himself at Metro station

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

A 36-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly killed himself using his service rifle at Nangloi Metro Station on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sahare Kishore Samrao.

“The incident occurred around 6.40 am. His body was discovered near the X-ray baggage scanner. Samrao had joined CISF in 2014 and was posted to the CISF (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) in 2022. He was part of the unit guarding the Delhi Metro,” the police said.

He originally hailed from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra and lived with his family in Narela area, they said. Both CISF and Delhi Police are conducting inquiries into the matter, officials added.

