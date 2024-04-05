CISF constable shoots himself at Metro station

New Delhi, April 4
A 36-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly killed himself using his service rifle at Nangloi Metro Station on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sahare Kishore Samrao.
“The incident occurred around 6.40 am. His body was discovered near the X-ray baggage scanner. Samrao had joined CISF in 2014 and was posted to the CISF (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) in 2022. He was part of the unit guarding the Delhi Metro,” the police said.
He originally hailed from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra and lived with his family in Narela area, they said. Both CISF and Delhi Police are conducting inquiries into the matter, officials added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...