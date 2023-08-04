Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

In an all-out attack against AAP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the debate on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha, said the motive behind AAP’s opposition to the Bill was to hide corrupt activities. “As soon as the Supreme Court order came on May 11, the first thing an AAP minister did was to target vigilance secretary. The Delhi minister ordered junior officers not to report special secretary (vigilance).”

Shah added that the vigilance department was targeted by the Delhi Government because the file on the excise scam, the illegal expenditure on the construction of the CM’s new bungalow, the probe into the expenditure of Rs 90 crore on the ruling party’s campaign and probe into the Feedback Unit were being looked into by the Vigilance.

Shah further said that the minister was signing Cabinet notes, whereas it was the Cabinet secretary everywhere else in the country who would sign the notes. Attacking AAP for questioning about the rights of Parliament, Shah said the Assembly of the Union Territory of Delhi was the only Assembly in the country which didn’t prorogue. He added that from 2020 to 2023, the Assembly was called only for the Budget sessions.

Shah said the Delhi Assembly did not table CAG report for two years which was also against the Constitution.

