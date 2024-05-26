Civic duty, excitement mark first-time voters’ experience

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 25

First-time voters stole the spotlight with their enthusiasm and optimism while voting for the Lok Sabha elections. More than half of the electorate turned up to cast their ballots, with most reporting a smooth voting experience.

A first-time voter shows her inked finger. MUKESH AGGARWAL

Renuka, a voter from Rajouri Garden, said, “There was a slight delay in the working of the EVM but overall my experience was pretty smooth,” echoing the sentiments of many who encountered minor hiccups but ultimately participated in the electoral process without major issues.

First-time voters expressed delight and a sense of civic duty as they cast their ballots. Kritika Kanojiya, accompanied by her parents, said, “I am very happy and excited that I got to cast my vote. I think it is a very important right and activity that everyone should participate in.”

Singer Shibani Kashyap and actor Sidharth Malhotra after casting their vote in the Delhi Lok Sabha elections. TRIBUNE PHOTOS

Khushi, expressing joy over her first voting experience, said, “I am very happy about casting my first vote. I voted for the progress and development of the country.” Vibha, relishing the feeling of voting for the first time after missing out on the previous elections, stated, “I am very happy to be able to vote for the first time. Last elections, my voter ID card was not made hence this is my first vote and I gave my vote for the country’s progress.”

Renowned personalities also joined the electoral fervour, with singer Shibani Kashyap travelling from Mumbai to Delhi to fulfil her civic duty. Kashyap said, “Voting is a fundamental responsibility we owe to our country. If we do not exercise our right to vote, we lose the authority to voice our concerns.” Actor Sidharth Malhotra epitomised civic responsibility as he returned to his hometown, Delhi, to cast his vote.

However, logistical challenges were encountered by some voters, such as Sanchi Jain, who had to travel from Krishna Nagar to Chandni Chowk due to an outdated voter registration. Despite the inconvenience, voters like Jain remained committed to casting their ballots.

Elderly voters also demonstrated their dedication, with 97-year-old PM Hinduja arriving on a stretcher to cast his vote in Old Rajinder Nagar. “You are supposed to come and vote. I am here only to vote. I have voted for the country’s development and humanity’s welfare,” he affirmed.

Shakuntala, 72, epitomised the spirit of determination and civic responsibility as she embarked on a solo journey to cast her vote in the Chandni Chowk constituency. She said, “My son and daughter-in-law left to vote early in the morning but I had to do ‘puja’ and after that I came here alone via a rickshaw.”

While the voting process proceeded smoothly for many, some expressed dissatisfaction with the election campaign. Anil Pilani, 59, lamented the lack of engagement from political parties in his area, highlighting a disconnect between voters and candidates. Muslim voters also voiced concerns about campaigning, despite applauding the EC for improved polling booth facilities.

Farzana, a voter, expressed disappointment over the lack of candidate engagement in her area, saying, “In the past, rallies used to take place for the candidates in our area, but this year nothing of that sort happened. We were not even aware of the candidates till we reached the booth this time.” Heena of Matia Mahal appreciated the improved polling booth facilities, stating, “Earlier I used to cast my vote within the village and the booths were very poor in condition, but this year, the polling booth here is decorated in a pink theme and well taken care of.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha