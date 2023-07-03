Civil services authority a complete farce: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Days after the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), established through the Centre’s Ordinance to control transfer of officers working under the Delhi government, held its second meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) alleged that all directions given by him regarding proposals for transferring and posting officials were overruled.

Officials dictating their own will Bureaucrats are dictating their own will, overturning decisions taken by an elected Chief Minister. CM’s office

Comprising the Chief Minister as Chairperson, along with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home), the three-member NCCSA was empowered by the ordinance to take decisions by a simple majority.

Calling the authority a ‘complete farce’, the CMO said, “The NCCSA has been reduced to a complete farce. Bureaucrats are dictating their own will, overturning decisions taken by an elected Chief Minister.”

Notably, the second meeting of the NCCSA was held on June 29. The CMO further said, “The CM had issued several directives about pending transfer-posting proposals. These included objections to the removal of competent officers from the Education Department and the approval of transfers for women officers from their current positions. A total of 11 women officers had requested transfers on sympathetic grounds… both the bureaucrats did not oppose the CM’s stand during the actual meeting. However, when finalising the minutes of the meeting, the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) callously overturned all of the CM’s decisions, proceeding with their own agenda instead.”

Meanwhile, NCCA, in a statement, said the request of women officials for transfer from Sub Registrar was not part of the agenda, and it was agreed in principle that it would be taken up in the next agenda.

“A narrative is being projected that officials are not listening and need absolute control. A lie is being spread that NCCSA is transferring officials from the Education Department. This is not correct. No officer who is physically working in the department was proposed for transfer. The statement that officers are transferring Education Department officers is nothing but a lie,” said NCCSA in a statement.