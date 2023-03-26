Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

New Delhi, March 26
A class 11 student died after she allegedly jumped from the third floor of her building in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar on Sunday, police said.
The girl, aged 18 years, was in friendship with a boy in her class which her parents did not like and this might have led to her taking the extreme step, a senior police officer said.
The spot was inspected by a crime team and forensic experts, he said.
During enquiry, the statements of a few neighbours were recorded and all of them supported the version that the girl had jumped off the third floor, he added.
The body has been preserved at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and an autopsy will be done on Monday, police said, adding the deceased's father runs a private business.
Inquest proceedings have also been initiated, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Super Sunday: Nikhat continues domination with second title, Lovlina wins maiden World Championships gold
Hosts India matched their best-ever performance with 4 gold ...
Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...
Amritpal Singh backdated formation of ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’, sounding similar to Deep Sidhu’s outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents
The Khalistan sympathiser had failed to take control of the ...
Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended
Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to lift WPL trophy
Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipp...