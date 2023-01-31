Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, January 31
A Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel between two groups in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old victim, a resident of JJ camp in Okhla Phase II, was a student at a Kalkaji school, they said.
There was a quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi Park during which the boy allegedly suffered stab wounds in the chest. He was admitted to Purnima Sethi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.
CCTV footage had been checked and efforts were on to identify the culprits, the police said.
