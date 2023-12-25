Climate change delaying arrival of migratory birds in Delhi: Expert

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 24

Global climate change is causing delay in the arrival of migratory water birds in prominent wetlands in Delhi, said TK Roy, Delhi State Coordinator, Asian Waterbird Census. The ecologist said habitats were witnessing decline, degradation and extreme human intervention in the foraging and roosting of water birds.

The Najafgarh Lake is the second largest wetland in Delhi-NCR and a prominent wetland habitat for migratory water birds during the winter.

Roy said, “It has the largest number of species, however, the number of migratory birds has seen a decline due to degradation of habitats and severe human intervention.”

He said, “Around 50 species of winter migratory birds with a population of around 30,000 were recorded annually in the Najafgarh Lake.”

The ecologist said migratory ducks, geese, and wader species left the main lake, except for 17 species of small waders, that were recorded in smaller numbers on the outer periphery of the lake.

Roy said, “This month the surrounding parts of the Lake in Gurugram had also dried up.” According to the data, the water level of the main wetland fluctuated but still it recorded a large number of greylag geese (around 2,500) and a smaller number of bar-headed geese (around 300).

