Clogged roads, long travel time in focus ahead of elections

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 28

As the Lok Sabha election approaches, political parties are turning their attention to the issue of traffic congestion in the national capital and promising to address it on priority.

Delhi, ranked 44th globally in travel time for a 10-km drive, averaging 21 minutes and 40 seconds, faces significant challenges when it comes to traffic management, according to a report by TomTom, a leading Amsterdam-based location technology specialist company.

Commuting daily in the Capital has become increasingly gruelling, highlighting the severity of the problem. One of the primary factors that contributes to the strain on traffic is the substantial increase in the number of vehicles on Delhi roads in recent years. The data shows that Delhi had 79.18 lakh vehicles in 2023, surpassing the combined number of Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The city’s growing population, along with the surge in the workforce, aggravates the problem of traffic congestion. Despite Metro and bus services, the public transport system has struggled to accommodate the growing population, forcing more people to rely on private vehicles.

Sharing his frustration, Rishabh, a commuter at Connaught Place, said, “Every day during peak hours, it takes me close to one hour to travel a distance of just 30 minutes, and that, too, when the traffic remains normal.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another resident, Siya, talked of her struggle even while using the Metro.

Recognising the severity of the issue, political parties in the national capital are making traffic improvement a key issue in their election campaigns. BJP candidates for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi have outlined plans to address the issue of traffic congestion, with Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is contesting from West Delhi, prioritising the extension of Metro routes and traffic management initiatives.

Sehrawat’s 100-day roadmap includes plans to extend the Metro route from Najafgarh to Nangloi and Najafgarh to Dhansi. Additionally, she intends to collaborate with the traffic police and local stakeholders to develop a master plan for traffic management on Shivaji Marg from Raja Garden to Najafgarh.

Similarly, the Congress has shown its commitment to improving the traffic situation in Delhi, with plans to extend Metro lines and strengthen the road infrastructure.

Anuj Attrey, a spokesperson for the Delhi Congress, emphasised the need for speedy Metro expansion and infrastructure development to alleviate the traffic woes.

He said, “Apart from Metro extension, there is an urgent need for building more flyovers, tunnels and roads at a fast pace. We will focus on it.”

With traffic congestion impacting daily life of Delhi residents, the upcoming Lok Sabha election gives an opportunity for political parties to address the issue.

