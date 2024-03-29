 Clogged roads, long travel time in focus ahead of elections : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Clogged roads, long travel time in focus ahead of elections
INDIA VOTES 2024: Poll issues

Clogged roads, long travel time in focus ahead of elections

Clogged roads, long travel time in focus ahead of elections

Vehicles move at a slow pace on Vikas Marg in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 28

As the Lok Sabha election approaches, political parties are turning their attention to the issue of traffic congestion in the national capital and promising to address it on priority.

Delhi, ranked 44th globally in travel time for a 10-km drive, averaging 21 minutes and 40 seconds, faces significant challenges when it comes to traffic management, according to a report by TomTom, a leading Amsterdam-based location technology specialist company.

Commuting daily in the Capital has become increasingly gruelling, highlighting the severity of the problem. One of the primary factors that contributes to the strain on traffic is the substantial increase in the number of vehicles on Delhi roads in recent years. The data shows that Delhi had 79.18 lakh vehicles in 2023, surpassing the combined number of Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The city’s growing population, along with the surge in the workforce, aggravates the problem of traffic congestion. Despite Metro and bus services, the public transport system has struggled to accommodate the growing population, forcing more people to rely on private vehicles.

Sharing his frustration, Rishabh, a commuter at Connaught Place, said, “Every day during peak hours, it takes me close to one hour to travel a distance of just 30 minutes, and that, too, when the traffic remains normal.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another resident, Siya, talked of her struggle even while using the Metro.

Recognising the severity of the issue, political parties in the national capital are making traffic improvement a key issue in their election campaigns. BJP candidates for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi have outlined plans to address the issue of traffic congestion, with Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is contesting from West Delhi, prioritising the extension of Metro routes and traffic management initiatives.

Sehrawat’s 100-day roadmap includes plans to extend the Metro route from Najafgarh to Nangloi and Najafgarh to Dhansi. Additionally, she intends to collaborate with the traffic police and local stakeholders to develop a master plan for traffic management on Shivaji Marg from Raja Garden to Najafgarh.

Similarly, the Congress has shown its commitment to improving the traffic situation in Delhi, with plans to extend Metro lines and strengthen the road infrastructure.

Anuj Attrey, a spokesperson for the Delhi Congress, emphasised the need for speedy Metro expansion and infrastructure development to alleviate the traffic woes.

He said, “Apart from Metro extension, there is an urgent need for building more flyovers, tunnels and roads at a fast pace. We will focus on it.”

With traffic congestion impacting daily life of Delhi residents, the upcoming Lok Sabha election gives an opportunity for political parties to address the issue.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

3
Uttarakhand

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

4
India

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

6
Punjab

‘Operation Lotus’ under way in Punjab: Saurabh Bharadwaj

7
India

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

8
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

9
Uttar Pradesh

Varun Gandhi pens note for people of Pilibhit after BJP denies him Lok Sabha poll ticket

10
India

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...

10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...

Centre open to bringing changes in Agniveer scheme, if needed: Rajnath

Centre open to bringing changes in Agniveer scheme, if needed: Rajnath Singh


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Man posing as RAW officer dupes Panchkula resident of Rs 58L

Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Ayushmann helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

College principal case file stuck in CM office for 45 days, says L-G

High Court pulls up MCD over its ‘precarious' financial health

Delhi Congress chief accuses BJP of ‘misusing’ constitutional agencies

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman