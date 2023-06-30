CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday halted the appointments of some officials in the Education department — invoking the ongoing vigilance inquiries against them — during the second meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA).

In the same meeting, the CM also objected to the proposal of removing some officers of the Education Department. Calling them competent officers, Kejriwal reportedly opposed and stalled their transfer.

“The demand of some female officers asking for transfer was accepted and approved on humanitarian grounds,” said an official.

Notably, it was the second meeting of NCCSA. The first such meeting was held on June 20. As to the first meeting, the Delhi Government alleged that Delhi LG had not processed the file so far. The LG officials, however, said that it was a blatant lie and the file had already been sent to the CM.