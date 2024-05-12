CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Following his release from jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ignited a fiery exchange of words between the AAP and the BJP.

In response to Kejriwal’s accusations, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Delhi CM had joined the ranks of the “jail return club” alongside notable figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav and AIADMK leader late Jayalalithaa.

Retorting to Kejriwal’s remarks about PM Modi’s succession plan, he said it was an acknowledgment of BJP’s imminent victory in the upcoming elections. “Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s claim that the Prime Minister wants Amit Shah to succeed is his acknowledgement that the party is set to retain power for a third straight term,” he said.

“Arvind Kejriwal is speaking of my party’s succession plan but could not repose trust in any of his AAP colleagues to succeed him,” he said.

