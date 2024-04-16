CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday once again reiterated the party’s stand that the government will continue to run from jail. He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start meeting two ministers in the jail from next week and review their work.

AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Pathak also met the Delhi Chief Minister in jail along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Pathak and Mann had a 30-minute meeting with the AAP’s national convenor in jail.

“We will undertake whatever legal process are needed (to make this happen),” he said. “From next week, when the ministers meet, the government will start functioning from jail in a proper format,” he said.

He said even in jail, Kejriwal is not worried about himself but about the public. When we asked about his condition, he said, don’t worry about me, I am ready for the struggle.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Pathak stated that the Punjab CM could not control his tears and was unable to say a word. Conveying the CM’s action plan for reviewing the functioning of various departments in the coming days, Pathak stated, “He asked me to convey the message to all MLAs to go door to door in their areas and meet public to understand their concerns. The MLAs should try and solve any issues that the people are facing. He said the MLAs will have to cover up his absence by working twice as hard as before,” he said.

“He said the scheme of giving Rs 1,000 to women every month, which was a major announcement in the budget, has been passed. Kejriwal said nobody needs to worry about it. He will implement the scheme as soon he comes out of jail,” said Pathak.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha