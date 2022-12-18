CNG prices hiked by 95p

ANI

New Delhi, December 17

Indraprastha Gas Limited, which operates CNG stations across the National Capital Region, increased the prices of CNG by 95 paise in the region today.

Customers will now have to pay Rs 79.56 per kg of CNG in Delhi, while it will cost around Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. At Rs 87.89/kg, it will be costliest in Gurugram.