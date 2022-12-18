CNG prices hiked by 95p

New Delhi, December 17
Indraprastha Gas Limited, which operates CNG stations across the National Capital Region, increased the prices of CNG by 95 paise in the region today.
Customers will now have to pay Rs 79.56 per kg of CNG in Delhi, while it will cost around Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. At Rs 87.89/kg, it will be costliest in Gurugram.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...