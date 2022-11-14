Cockroach found in ‘daal’ served to AIIMS-Delhi patient, Institute initiates probe

New Delhi, November 14
The AIIMS administration here initiated a probe on Monday into a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a meal served to a patient admitted at the premier institute.
Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief ?? pic.twitter.com/FU2fu7LuxH— sahil zaidi (@sahilzaidi3) November 13, 2022
The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs.
He claimed that a cockroach was found in a ‘daal’ served to a four-year old.
“Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief,” the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet.
Following the tweet, official sources said, “Hospital authorities have taken a serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter.” PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court
The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...
US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces
After chopping his girlfriend, Shraddha Walker, into pieces,...
I have a list on mind: CJI Chandrachud on appointing young lawyers as HC judges
SCBA has been writing to successive chief justices to elevat...