Cold-blooded murder: Doctor tortured, strangled with leash by robbers

The Delhi Police have revealed chilling details about the cold-blooded murder of an elderly doctor in the Jangpura area here. The investigation revealed that the physician was brutally tortured and hit on the head with a blunt object before being strangled with a leash.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder, but four others have crossed over to Nepal. The incident, which occurred on May 10, has left the entire neighbourhood in a state of shock and fear.

The investigating officer said: “Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of

Dr Yogesh Chandra Paul and his house looted.”

The police accessed footage from a CCTV camera near Paul’s house that showed that two persons followed Dr Paul when he was returning home from his clinic on Birbal Road at 1.31 pm. The two were seen entering the house. Later, another person went in, while one man departed. By 3.05 pm, three persons left the premises, an officer said.

The murder came to light when Dr Paul’s wife Dr Neena Paul returned home from work. “She found the body in the kitchen with hands tied, and visible strangulation marks,” the IO said. The deceased had been gagged with a cap.

The couple has two daughters, one residing in Canada and the other in Noida. The accused had locked Paul’s dog in the bathroom before committing the crime.

Extensive investigation and CCTV footage analysis led the police to the perpetrators. “Five individuals were present during the crime,” the officer said.

Following their trail, the police reached Sarai Kale Khan, where the suspects were seen with bags stolen from Dr Paul’s residence.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of seven people in the crime. “The main culprits are Basanti, the house help, and Vishwaroop Sai, a resident of Haridwar. He is a local criminal and was involved in drug-related activities,” the IO revealed.

“Vishwaroop took help of three Nepalese individuals for the crime, along with Himanshu Joshi, a priest at Birla Ghat, and his brother Akash Joshi,” the officer added.

Their planning involved meticulous observation of Dr Paul’s routine. “Vishwaroop, Himanshu and Akash conducted reconnaissance on May 5 and monitored the area until the crime day,” the officer said.

After the crime, the accused fled. “Akash and Vishwaroop left for Haridwar on a motorcycle, while others departed by bus. The Nepalese culprits returned to their native area,” the officer reported.

The police arrested Akash, Basanti and Himanshu and recovered Rs 55,000 and looted jewellery from them.

Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused and recover stolen items. “Around Rs 3-4 lakh in cash and jewellery were stolen,” the officer concluded.

Residents expressed concerns about safety in the area, citing frequent car thefts. An anonymous resident reported recent incidents of vehicle theft, while Harpreet, a neighbour of Dr Paul, recalled him as a compassionate individual.

Kalyan, a driver at a nearby home, lamented the incident, highlighting Dr Paul’s altruistic nature of providing free medical assistance.

