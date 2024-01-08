Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

As many as 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours on Sunday due to weather-related issues as a cold wave gripped the Capital.

People sit around a bonfire on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures stabilised at 18.8°C and 8.2°C, respectively. While the formal was at its normal, the latter was a degree higher than normal.

The Delhi residents enjoyed some sunlight today, however, smoke mellowed it down later in the day. The India Meteorological department said that cold day conditions were witnessed at isolated places in Delhi and the NCR.

The weather agency has predicted a cloudy sky on Monday with moderate fog engulfing the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 19°C and 9°C, respectively. The temperatures are likely to drop further on Wednesday as light rain is expected on January 9.

Meanwhile, pollution continued to persist in Delhi. Recording the air quality index (AQI) reading at 333, the air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category. Among its neighbouring areas, Gurugram saw the least pollution today with its AQI at 135.

The Early Warning System for Delhi forecasted that the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category till January 9.

According to R-AASMAN, a source apportionment study for pollution, stated that on Sunday, the main source of pollution in Delhi was emissions from vehicles, amounting to 49 per cent. Biomass burning contributed to 26 per cent pollution while other factors like paints and plastic processing and melting caused up to 16 per cent pollution.