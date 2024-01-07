Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

PTI

New Delhi, January 7

Winter vacation in city schools has been extended till January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Schools were earlier slated to resume on Monday after the winter break.

“Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5,” Atishi said on X.

Delhi is in the grip of a cold wave and the India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for next few days.