Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

PTI

New Delhi, January 17

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, settling at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

It was a notch above Monday's minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

Foggy weather disrupted road and rail movement in some parts of the northern region.

At least 15 trains were delayed by one to eight hours due to foggy weather, a spokesperson of the Northern Railways said.

The Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, recorded a visibility level of 500 metres.

Safdarjung had recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1, 2021. It logged a minimum of 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8 this year.

The all-time low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius was recorded on January 16, 1935.

The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees Celsius at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in west Delhi.