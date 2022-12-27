Cold wave to tighten grip over next 3 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted that he prevailing cold wave will tighten its grip in Delhi and other areas of the NCR in the next three days.

Notably, a cold wave is a condition when temperatures drop to 4 degrees Celsius or lower, or 4.5 degrees below the normal. The IMD said that “severe” cold day conditions in Delhi, along with some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Rajasthan, were witnessed on Monday. The Met Department predicted similar conditions on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature dropped by 10 notches in the Capital. Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop in day temperatures to frigid northwesterly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather. In the morning, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas of the city, affecting road and rail traffic. Ten trains were reported running late by an hour and 45 minutes to three-and-a-half hours, a railway spokesperson said.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of five degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest day temperature in December since December 18, 2020 (15.2 degrees Celsius). — (With PTI inputs