 College principal case file stuck in CM office for 45 days, says L-G : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  • College principal case file stuck in CM office for 45 days, says L-G
Sexual harassment

College principal case file stuck in CM office for 45 days, says L-G

‘Bhardwaj hasn’t consulted with Kejriwal’

College principal case file stuck in CM office for 45 days, says L-G

L-G VK Saxena



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Targeting the AAP government, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Thursday said the file related to the transfer of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College’s principal, accused of sexual harassment, has been held for nearly 45 days with the Chief Minister.

The L-G said Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had demanded the removal of the principal, but the file related to it has been lying with the Chief Minister.

An official at the L-G’s office said, “In a note to the L-G on March 20, the AAP minister had demanded the immediate removal of Dr Ishwar Singh from his post, alleging that he was uncooperative with the girl victims in the matter and he discouraged and demotivated them from pursuing the case further.”

“However, what raises serious doubts over the government’s motive is the fact that the file for the removal of the principal has been pending with Chief Minister Kejriwal since February 14 as the same has to be decided by the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), which is chaired by the Chief Minister,” the L-G added.

The Member Secretary, NCCSA, had also sent reminders to the Chief Minister on March 7 and 13, but to no avail, the official added.

The L-G said a note was sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before his arrest on March 21.

“I find it pertinent to highlight that the Health Minister, in both the current note and a previous correspondence to the Chief Secretary, has requested the immediate transfer of the incumbent principal and the Head of the Department of Pharmacology,” the L-G said.

He said the minister had not consulted the CM in the matter. “It would be prudent that any note on a significant issue be submitted to me, through the CM. Due to inaction on your part, neither important transfer and posting could be effected nor vigilance action on sensitive matters could be initiated. In view of the above, you are advised to ensure expeditious disposal of matters pending with the NCCSA regarding transfer/posting as well as vigilance and non-vigilance matters for the purpose of initiation of disciplinary proceedings,” he added.

