College to hold case study contest

New Delhi: The commerce society of PGDAV Evening College is set to host “CASEMAZE”, a case study competition, as part of their annual fest, “COMMANTRA”. Scheduled for March 20, the event invites teams of two to three members to showcase their analytical and problem-solving skills. Divided into three rounds, participants will tackle HR challenges to emerge as top strategists. The registration closes on March 14. The winners will get with cash prizes and gifts.

Open mic event at annual fest

The editorial board of SGTB Khalsa College’s commerce department has unveiled an open mic event, as part of Lashkara, the annual fest. Scheduled for March 15, the event invites participants to showcase their talent. Registration closes on March 13 at 11:59 pm, with a fee of Rs 50. Cash prizes await the top three performers, while all participants receive gift coupons. This event promises a platform for individuals to dazzle the audience with their skills and creativity.

Capacity-Building Programme

Prof KG Suresh, the Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism, stressed the need for an integrated approach to education and student development. Speaking at a programme organised by GGSIP University, he highlighted the importance of upskilling and ideation. Padma Shri Prof Mahesh Verma, VC of GGSIPU, echoed the sentiment, emphasising mutual learning. The event, sponsored by ICSSR, saw 30 participants from prestigious institutions engage in dialogue to realise educational objectives and India’s prosperity by 2047.

ABVP protests SFI’s ‘role’ in suicide

The ABVP staged a protest near Ramjas College against the SFI’s alleged role in the suicide of Kerala Veterinary University student JS Siddharthan. The student body demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against SFI members accused of harassment. DUSU joint secretary Sachin Baisla condemned SFI’s “history of violence”, urging swift justice. ABVP secretary Saumya Varma highlighted the incident’s gravity and accused SFI of fostering campus unrest.

